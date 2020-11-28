Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $281.29 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

