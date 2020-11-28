Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

