Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $94,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. 1,429,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

