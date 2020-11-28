uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub upgraded uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered uniQure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $245,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.