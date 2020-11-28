United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URI. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE URI opened at $232.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $240.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 667.9% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

