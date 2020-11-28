Universe Market Capitalization Reaches $77,669.48 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Universe has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $77,669.48 and $4.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,073,984 coins and its circulating supply is 87,873,984 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

