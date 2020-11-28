Ur-Energy (URG) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ur-Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ur-Energy Competitors 743 2851 2661 96 2.33

Ur-Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 74.72%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Ur-Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ur-Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -10.30 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.98

Ur-Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ur-Energy peers beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

