Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

