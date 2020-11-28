USDX Price Reaches $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002768 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009029 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005771 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

