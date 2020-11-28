ValuEngine Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

