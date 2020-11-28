ValuEngine Lowers Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 36.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

