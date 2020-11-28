Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.7% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

