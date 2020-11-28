Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $137.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $121.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $138.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,427. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

