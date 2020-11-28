Verge Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $113.26 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00413367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002773 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,395,414,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.