Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,440 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

VRTX stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average of $263.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.