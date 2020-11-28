VGrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.44. VGrab Communications shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

VGrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

