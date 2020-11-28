Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.37

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and traded as high as $86.40. Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 7,947 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

