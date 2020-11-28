VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.42

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and traded as high as $60.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 20,050 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

