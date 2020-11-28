VIDY Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $572,003.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. VIDY has a market cap of $8.53 million and $572,003.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. During the last week, VIDY has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,767,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

