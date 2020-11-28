VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VHC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. VirnetX has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

