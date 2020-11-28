Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 467,893 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $346,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.04. The company has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.