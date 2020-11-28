Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

V traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. 3,512,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.04. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.