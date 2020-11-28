Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 885,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.59. 1,391,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.