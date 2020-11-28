Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Get Vonovia alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonovia (VONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.