VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,130. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 4,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 935,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 306.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 270,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 203,560 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.