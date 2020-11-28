Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans None Dividend of $0.30

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WSBF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $678,168.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBF. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waterstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

