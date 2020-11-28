Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WSBF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $453.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,168.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waterstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

