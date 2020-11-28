Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTRE. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

WTRE stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Watford by 277.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

