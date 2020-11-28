Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $6.64 on Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00038192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $687.76 million and $70.57 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00015645 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002278 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,654,336 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

