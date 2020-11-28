Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $432,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 17,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,186 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,517,597. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

