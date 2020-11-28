Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 20,281,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,669,789. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

