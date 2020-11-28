Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

