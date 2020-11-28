Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

