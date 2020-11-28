WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,899,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.