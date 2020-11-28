Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WLKP. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE WLKP opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $772.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

