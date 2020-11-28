White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of WTM opened at $962.01 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $926.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $885.72.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

