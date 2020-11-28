Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.55

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $5.93. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3,599 shares trading hands.

WBRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

