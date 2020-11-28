Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 752 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 30.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.95 on Friday, reaching $477.03. 1,815,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,713. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

