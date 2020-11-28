Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 534.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

ARGX traded up $16.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.59. 79,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.50. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

