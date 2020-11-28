Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 122,230 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.31% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,082. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

