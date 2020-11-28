Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 661,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,632. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.