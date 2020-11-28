Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $729.82. 265,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $729.32 and a 200 day moving average of $659.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

