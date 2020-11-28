Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

NYSE APH traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.95. 526,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,206. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

