Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,983.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $374.34. The company had a trading volume of 612,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,934. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

