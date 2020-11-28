Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.03. 755,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

