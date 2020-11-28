Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,232. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

