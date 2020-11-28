Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

