Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $175.08. The stock had a trading volume of 976,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,195. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

