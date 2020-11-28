Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,381,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.50. 780,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

