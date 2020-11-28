Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

